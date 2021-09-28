Electronic Stability Control System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Status, Growth, Trends, Segments and Dynamics and Forecast 2019-2025
Electronic stability control systems considerably enhance stability and control in vehicles in critical situations. These systems use computer control for individual wheel brakes to help the driver maintain control of the vehicle during extreme movements. This is done by keeping the vehicle headed in the direction the driver is steering even when the vehicle nears or reaches the limits of road traction. ESC is therefore expected to have a substantial positive effect on road safety. Electronic stability control systems have a variety of names, including Dynamic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Control, Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, StabiliTrak, and Advance Trac.
Geographically, the global electronic stability control system market has been divided as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America, of all the regions, has accounted for the largest market share, in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Increasing production of technologically advanced vehicle, and growing investment in R&D in automotive industry, are driving the growth of the market in North America.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Robert Bosch
Johnson Electric
TRW Automotive
Continental
Delphi Automotive
Hitachi Automotive Systems
Autoliv
Toyoda Gosei
WABCO Holdings
Murata Manufacturing
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Front Wheel Drive
All Wheel Drive
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
