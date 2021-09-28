Electronic Stability Control System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Status, Growth, Trends, Segments and Dynamics and Forecast 2019-2025

Global Electronic Stability Control System Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Electronic stability control systems considerably enhance stability and control in vehicles in critical situations. These systems use computer control for individual wheel brakes to help the driver maintain control of the vehicle during extreme movements. This is done by keeping the vehicle headed in the direction the driver is steering even when the vehicle nears or reaches the limits of road traction. ESC is therefore expected to have a substantial positive effect on road safety. Electronic stability control systems have a variety of names, including Dynamic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Control, Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, StabiliTrak, and Advance Trac.

Geographically, the global electronic stability control system market has been divided as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America, of all the regions, has accounted for the largest market share, in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Increasing production of technologically advanced vehicle, and growing investment in R&D in automotive industry, are driving the growth of the market in North America.

The global Electronic Stability Control System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronic Stability Control System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Stability Control System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Robert Bosch

Johnson Electric

TRW Automotive

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Autoliv

Toyoda Gosei

WABCO Holdings

Murata Manufacturing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rear Wheel Drive

Front Wheel Drive

All Wheel Drive

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

