Embolization Coils Market Emerging Trends and Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2025

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing geographic embolization coils market and it is anticipated to be the third largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia is well known across the world for the dynamic market nature and robust growth capabilities. The region has a rising prevalence of the brain stroke, coronary diseases and others. Also, the region is investing more on the development of the healthcare industry.

The global embolization coils market accounted to US$ 784.60 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1,131.24 Mn by 2025.

Rise in the Prevalence Of The Cardiac Aneurysm

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the disorders of the heart and blood vessels and include cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions. The cardiac aneurysm is majorly caused due to the blockages in the aortic artery, the disease is categorized in two diseases according to the site of blockages. The rise in the prevalence of the cardiac aneurysm is growing across the world. For instance, as per the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS) it is stated that every year in US 2 million people are diagnosed with an abdominal aortic aneurysm. It is also stated that a rupture abdominal aortic aneurysm is the 15th leading cause of death in the country. It is most commonly seen in the people older than 55 years of age.

Growth Opportunities Due to Interventional Radiology

The current trend for the endovascular treatments or the embolization coils are the interventional radiology. The treatment is minimally invasive procedure and is done under the guidance of X-rays. The advantages of the interventional radiology has proven itself to the best treatment option for the control of the extensive blood flow. The interventional radiology is also helpful in the field of gynecology during the cesarean section procedures where the extensive blood is experienced by the patients. The rise in the prevalence for the liver and kidney cancer has contributed extensively to the need of the treatment. The rise in the geriatric population which is highly affected by the endovascular disease, brain stroke, heart stroke and chronic disease are adding up the growth for the market. Therefore, interventional radiology is highly preferred for the geriatric population to treat the diseases as it is minimally invasive procedure.

Type Insights

The global embolization coils market by type was led by pushable coils segment. In 2017, the pushable coils segment held a largest market share of 51.3% of the embolization coils market, by type. The detachable coils segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to its advantage of placing it with the single click mechanical detachment handle technology. In addition to larger share, the segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

Material Insights

The embolization coils market by material is segmented into platinum, platinum tungsten alloy and platinum & hydrogel. The platinum segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The properties of the material and biocompatibility is anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Application Insights

The embolization coils market by application is segmented into neurology, oncology, urology, peripheral vascular disease and cardiology and others. The neurology segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The operating players in the market such as Medtronic, Stryker Terumo Corporation, Penumbra Inc. and others offers several embolization coils for the cerebral aneurysm. Thus, owing to the offering the market is likely to propel the growth in the forecast period.

End User Insights

The embolization coils market by end user is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and cardiac centers. The hospitals segment held the largest in 2018, by end user. However, the segment of hospitals is expected to increase at a significant growth rate of 5.0% during the forecast period.