Food Storage Container Market Trends, Sales, Potential Growth, Top Players, Forecast To 2023

Overview

The global Food Storage Container Market is expected to gain an unprecedented value of USD 347,993.6 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The report covers segmentation and the market dynamics for a better glimpse of the market during the forecast period. Food storage containers are used for the packaging of food for retaining the quality of food products and ensuring safe transport and storage food products. Food storage containers are made from plastic, paper, metal, and glass as per the applications of the product. Food storage containers are mainly made from plastic due to their low cost, recyclability, and reusable properties.

Get Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7725

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global food storage container market report are Amcor and Bemis company Inc., Tupperware Brands Corporation, Newell Brands, LOCK&LOCK Co., Ltd, Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd, Ball Corporation, Constar International Constar International Inc. (Plastipak Holdings, Inc.), Anchor Glass Container Corporation, Associated Packaging, Inc., Berry Global Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., Graphic Packaging International, Inc., Graham Packaging Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, and ACCO Brands.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market is segmented in to the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2017, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the food storage container market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and the Americas. The food storage container market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness steady growth, owing to the high demand for fast moving consumer goods (FMCG). Additionally, the food contact material regulations set by the governments in various countries, such as Australia, China, Japan, India, Malaysia, and Singapore, are anticipated to propel the demand for food storage containers during the forecast period. Additionally, China, followed by Japan, is expected to dominate the food storage container market in Asia-Pacific.

The global food storage container market is expected to reach USD 347,993.6 million at a CAGR of over 4.19% by 2023 of the forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 160 market data tables and 30 figures spread over 147 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Food storage container Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023.”

Segmental Analysis

The global food storage container market is segmented based on type, material, product, and application.

On the basis of type, the global food storage container market is segmented into into rigid and flexible. The flexible segment is expected to dominate the market, due to growing flexible packaging industry at a rapid rate and is replacing rigid packaging in food applications. Also, flexible food packages are lighter and do not require large quantities of raw materials for production as compared to rigid containers. It includes non-rigid structures, such as bags, pouches, shrink films, tubes, sleeves, and carded packaging.

The flexible segment dominated the market and was valued at USD 162,480.3 million in 2017. This value can reach USD 221,332.6 million by 2023. The flexible segment is witnessing significant growth and is expected to attain 5.40% CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of material, the global food storage container market is segmented into plastic, paper & paperboard, metal, and glass. In 2017, the plastic segment held the maximum market share and was valued at USD 104,376.7 million. This value can rise to USD 156,569.0 million by 2023. This segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the global food storage container market is segmented into bags, pouches, and containers. In 2017, the containers segment held the maximum market share and was valued at USD 142,809.6 million. This value can rise to USD 179,207.4 million by 2023. This segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global food storage container market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, dairy products, meat products, frozen food, and candy and confections. In 2017, the candy and confections segment held the maximum market share and was valued at USD 73,393.8 million. This value can rise to USD 94,562.7 million by 2023. This segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Newell Brands considers new product development as key strategy and has consistently invested in research and development of plastic container products, glass containers, and food storage container product differentiation to offer well designed products to customers. It is focusing on its e-commerce business division to generate maximum revenue and partnering with different e-commerce companies. For instance, in 2017, the company arranged a two-day event with Amazon.com, offering consumers 16 Newell Deals of the Day and an assortment of 500+ product offerings across its brands. The company has been emphasizing on optimizing its efforts in the live segment, ensuring that they are offering quality products to the right customers in the right markets. This as helped the company, achieve high manufacturing productivity and customer satisfaction.

LOCK&LOCK Co., Ltd focuses on R&D and product innovation to provide quality products to customers. Furthermore, it works on gaining customer satisfaction through product development ensuring the use of eco-friendly materials and innovative design. LOCK&LOCK Co., Ltd has been focusing on expanding its presence in Dubai, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and Singapore, through strategic acquisitions and joint ventures. It focuses on expanding its distribution network and selling its products through home shopping television and partnering with e-commerce companies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 Definition 17

2.2 Scope Of The Study 17

2.3 List Of Assumptions 18

2.4 Market Structure 18

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 Research Process 19

3.2 Primary Research 20

3.3 Secondary Research 21

3.4 Market Size Estimation 22

3.5 Forecast Model 22

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Introduction 23

4.2 Drivers 24

4.2.1 Growth Of The Food & Beverage Industry 24

4.2.2 Increased Demand For Processed And Convenience Food 25

4.2.3 Growing Requirement For Brand Differentiation 25

4.3 Drivers Impact Analysis 26

4.4 Restraints 26

4.4.1 Increasing Prices Of Raw Materials 26

4.4.2 Government Norms Against Plastic Packaging 27

4.5 Restraint Impact Analysis 27

4.6 Opportunity 28

4.6.1 Demand For Meat And Fish Products In Asia-Pacific 28

4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Model 29

4.7.1 Threat Of New Entrants 29

4.7.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers 29

4.7.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers 30

4.7.4 Threat Of Substitutes 30

4.7.5 Rivalry 30

4.8 Supply Chain Analysis: Global Food Storage Container Market 31

4.8.1 Design And Development 31

4.8.2 Raw Material Supply 31

4.8.3 Food Storage Container Manufacture 31

4.8.4 End-Use 31

Continue…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]