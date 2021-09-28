Fortified Dairy Products Market Study 2019: Impressively growing Opportunities with Top Players Nestle S.A. , SanCor Cooperatives United Limited , The Kraft Heinz Company

Fortification is the process of improving the nutritional value of the product by the addition of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. Vitamin A, vitamin D and iron are mostly used for fortification in dairy products. Dairy products are often fortified to reduce the rate of diseases and deficiencies that are especially common among kids. In addition, fortification in milk helps in improving the calcium absorption rate and maintain its level in blood. Other dairy products like cheese, butter and yogurt also undergo fortification to enhance their nutritional value. Pregnant women are often advised to consume milk fortified with folic acid for their good health.

The fortified dairy products market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising disposable incomes and improved living standards leading to the inclusion of fortified food products in the diet. Several health benefits associated with the product have gained traction among nations suffering from vitamin D deficiency and malnutrition problem, thereby, propelling the growth of the fortified dairy products market. However, price affordability among major economic and lower middle-class segment is a major restraint for the fortified dairy products market. Nonetheless, growing awareness and popularity of the product among emerging economies would yield lucrative opportunities for the fortified dairy products market and the major players involved during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report

1.Arla Foods Ltd

2.China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd.

3.Dean Foods

4.Fonterra Co-operative Group

5.FrieslandCampina

6.Guangming Dairy Co., Ltd.

7.Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

8.Nestle S.A.

9.SanCor Cooperatives United Limited

10.The Kraft Heinz Company

The “Global Fortified Dairy Products Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of fortified dairy products market with detailed market segmentation by product type, micronutrient, sales channel and geography. The global fortified dairy products market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fortified dairy products market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global fortified dairy products market is segmented on the basis of product type, micronutrient and sales channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented as milk, milk powder and formula, flavored milk, cheese, dairy based yogurt, others. On the basis of the micronutrient, the market is segmented as vitamins, minerals and others. The market on the basis of the sales channel, is classified as modern trade, convenience stores, departmental stores, drug stores, online stores and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fortified dairy products market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The fortified dairy products market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting fortified dairy products market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the fortified dairy products market in these regions.

