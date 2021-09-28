Global Astaxanthin Market 2019-2025: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Present Scenario, Drivers and Trends

Global Astaxanthin Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring dark red carotenoid found in nature primarily in aquatic animals such as salmon, trout, krill, shrimp, crayfish, and crustaceans. Astaxanthin is more than just a red pigment, it is one of the most powerful lipophilic antioxidants yet discovered. It has the unique capacity to quench free radicals and reactive species of oxygen and to inhibit lipid peroxidation. Studies have shown natural astaxanthin to be over 500 times stronger than vitamin E and much more potent than other carotenoids such as lutein, lycopene and β-carotene. Moreover, Astaxanthin a xanthophyll carotenoid, is a nutrient with a unique molecule structure, it does not convert to vitamin a (retinol) and has no “pro-oxidant” activity.

Currently, the major commercially available sources of astaxanthin include synthetic astaxanthin from petrochemicals and astaxanthin derived from natural sources. Haematococcus pluvialis is the organism that naturally produces the highest concentrations of astaxanthin.

The global Astaxanthin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Astaxanthin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Astaxanthin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DSM

BASF

Cyanotech

Fuji

BGG

Yunnan Alphy Biotech

Algatechnologies

Parry Nutraceuticals

Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin

JX Nippon Oil& Energy

Supreme Biotechnologies

Biogenic

Zhejiang NHU

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Astaxanthin

Synthetic Astaxanthin

Segment by Application

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & beverages

Feed

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Astaxanthin Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Astaxanthin Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Astaxanthin Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Astaxanthin Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Astaxanthin Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Astaxanthin Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Astaxanthin Business

Chapter Eight: Astaxanthin Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Astaxanthin Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

