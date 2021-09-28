Global Business Analytics Software Market Size, Share, Trend, Outlook By 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Business Analytics Software Market by Deployment Model (On-demand/Cloud and On-premise), End User (IT & Telecom, Retail, BFSI, Manufacturing, and Others), and Application (Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Business Analytics Software Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Business analytics software conducts predictive analysis to derive decision-making inputs and insights through the application of statistical tools and methods in business performance data. It analyses business data and information through continuous investigation and exploration of historical business performance data to obtain decisive insights for business planning. A business analytics software helps an organization to optimize business operations and facilitates strategic decision-making. The outputs are mostly used by financial analysts, managers, security personnel, and key decision-makers of organizations. The demand for cloud-based business analytics software is increasing among small- & medium-sized enterprises due to its low cost and enhanced usability.

The growth of the business analytics software market is driven by increase in adoption of predictive analytics software by large & small organizations to gain strategic and competitive advantage over competitors. In addition, ability of business analytics software to deliver better & faster decision-making and to provide competitive advantage by analyzing and acting upon information in a timely manner propel the growth of the market. However, budget constraints in small- & medium-sized businesses to provide effective data warehousing and lack of skilled and proficient workforce limit the growth of this market. Conversely, emerging trends such as social media analytics & text analytics and increase in future need to gain insights for business planning are expected to provide numerous opportunities for this market to grow.

The global business analytics software market is segmented on the basis of end user, deployment model, application. End user segment covered in this study include information and IT & telecom, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, and others. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into on-demand/cloud and on premise. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global business analytics software market is dominated by key players such as Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Tableau Software., Salesforce.com, Inc., QlikTech International AB, and Fair Isaac Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global business analytics software market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

– On-demand/Cloud

– On-premise

BY END-USER

– IT & Telecom

– Retail

– BFSI

– Manufacturing

– Others

BY APPLICATION

– Customer Analytics

– Supply Chain Analytics

– Marketing Analytics

– Pricing Analytics

– Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – Japan

– – India

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Oracle Corporation

– SAS Institute Inc.

– SAP SE

– International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Adobe Systems Incorporated

– Tableau Software.

– Salesforce.com, Inc.

– QlikTech International AB

– Fair Isaac Corporatio

Table of Content



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Key market segmentation

1.5. Research methodology

1.5.1. Secondary research

1.5.2. Primary research

1.5.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MArket definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.3.1. low bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate-high threat of new entrants

3.3.5. High competitive rivalry

3.4. market Share analysis, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in adoption of business analytics software by many organizations

3.5.1.2. Surge in demand for cloud-based business analytics software among SMEs

3.5.1.3. Numerous benefits provided by business analytics software

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High implementation cost

3.5.2.2. Lack of skilled workforce

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Emerging trends such as social media analytics

3.5.3.2. Increase in need to gain insights for business planning

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL BUSINESS ANALYTICS SOFTWARE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

4.1. Overview

4.2. on-demand/cloud

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. On-Premise

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 BUSINESS ANALYTICS SOFTWARE MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.2. IT & Telecom

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast

5.3. retail

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast

5.4. BFSI

5.4.1. Key market trends

5.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast

5.5. Manufacturing

5.5.1. Key market trends

5.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.5.3. Market size and forecast

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends

5.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.6.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL BUSINESS ANALYTICS SOFTWARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Customer Analytics

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast

6.3. Supply Chain Analytics

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast

6.4. Marketing Analytics

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast

6.5. Pricing Analytics

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key market trends

6.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.6.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7 BUSINESS ANALYTICS SOFTWARE MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast

7.2.3.1. U.S.

7.2.3.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.3.2. Canada

7.2.3.2.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.3.3. Mexico

7.2.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

7.3. EUROPE

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast

7.3.3.1. UK

7.3.3.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.3.3.2. Germany

7.3.3.2.1. Market size and forecast

7.3.3.3. France

7.3.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

7.3.3.4. Rest of Europe

7.3.3.4.1. Market size and forecast

7.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

7.4.1. Key market trends

7.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.4.3. Market size and forecast

7.4.3.1. China

7.4.3.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.4.3.2. India

7.4.3.2.1. Market size and forecast

7.4.3.3. Japan

7.4.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

7.4.3.4. Australia

7.4.3.4.1. Market size and forecast

7.4.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4.3.5.1. Market size and forecast

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends

7.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.5.3. Market size and forecast

7.5.3.1. Latin America

7.5.3.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.5.3.2. Middle East

7.5.3.2.1. Market size and forecast

7.5.3.3. Africa

7.5.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Adobe Systems Incorporated

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. Fair Isaac Corporation

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Operating Business Segments

8.2.3. Product portfolio

8.2.4. Business Performance

8.2.5. Key Strategic Moves & Developments

8.3. International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.3.6. Key strategic moves & developments, 2014-2016

8.4. Microsoft Corporation

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Operating Business Segments

8.4.3. Business Performance

8.4.4. Key Strategic Moves & Developments

8.5. Oracle Corporation

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Business performance

Continue….

