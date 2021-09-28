Global Commercial UAV Drones Market – Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast

“Commercial UAV Drones Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”

The global commercial UAV drones market is segmented into application such as precision agriculture, media and entertainment, surveying and mapping, personal, inspection and monitoring and others. Among these segments, precision agriculture segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in overall global commercial UAV drones market during the forecast period. Increasing traditional farming techniques through drones is believed to intensify the growth of the commercial UAV drones market over the forecast period.

Global commercial UAV drones market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding the benefits of drones is anticipated to drive the growth of the global commercial UAV drones market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising security concern regarding safety is expected to increase the overall market of commercial UAV drones over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

On the basis of regional platform, global commercial UAV drones market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Further, in the regional market, North America dominated the overall commercial UAV drones market and is projected to continue its control over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing favorable government initiatives regarding advancement in technology is expected to accelerate the growth of the commercial UAV drones market in the upcoming years. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific commercial UAV drones market is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Rising number of commercial drones for precision agriculture in the region is expected to positively impact the growth of the global commercial UAV drones in Asia-Pacific.

Increasing Demand of UAV Drones in Agriculture Sector

Rising demand for commercial UAV drones in various agriculture applications such as planting, soil and field analysis, crop monitoring, crop spraying and irrigation is expected to intensify the growth of global commercial UAV drones market. Further, accurate survey and other beneficial techniques offered through commercial UAV drones is anticipated to drive the growth of the global commercial UAV drones market.

Rising Adoption of Commercial Drones

Factor such as introduction of artificial intelligence in commercial drones is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the global commercial UAV drones market over the forecast period. Growing use of drones for commercial purposes such as media and entertainment, inspection and advancement of technologies is expected to drive the overall market of commercial UAV drones over the forecast period.

However, high cost of equipment is one of the key factors which are likely to limit the growth of global commercial UAV drones market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Commercial UAV Drones Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global commercial UAV drones market in terms of market segmentation by type, by application, by components and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global commercial UAV drones market which includes company profiling of 3D Robotics, DJI, Delta Drone, Alcore Technologies, Bae Systems, AeroVironment, Inc., Elbit Systems, Aidrones, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global commercial UAV drones market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

