Global Copper & Copper Manufactured Products Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Copper & Copper Manufactured Products Market by Product Type (Architecture, Building Construction, Electrical & Electronic Devices, Industrial Machinery, Wire & Cable, Transportation, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Copper & Copper Manufactured Products Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Copper is a non-ferrous metal with excellent malleability and ductility, being widely used in a broad array of industries, namely, electronics, architecture, automotive, and others, owing to its characteristic thermal and heat conductivity. The use of copper is gaining popularity across the globe owing to its benefits such as low greenhouse gas emission.

The global copper & copper manufactured products market is driven by rapid increase in urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies and growth in electrical & electronics industry. In addition, continuous development in green buildings is expected to supplement the global market in the future. However, increased competition from substitutes such as PVC, aluminum, fiber, and others may impede the copper market.

The global copper & copper manufactured products market is segmented based on product and geography. Based on product, it is classified into automotive, industrial machinery, wire & cable, architecture, building construction, transportation, and others. The global copper substitutes market based on material type is classified into PVC, cross-linked polyethylene, optical fiber, and metal substitutes. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key manufacturers profiled in the market are Wieland Copper Products, LLC, Gulf Copper and Manufacturing Corporation, First Quantum Ltd., E&M Copper Products, ASARCO LLC, Premier Copper Products, Bronces CerÃ³n, RPK group, JSC Uncomtech, Cable Its Group, Itafil, Glencore, Yanggu Xiangguang Copper Co., Ltd. Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd., PRIMA COPPER INDUSTRI, CV., Sinar Jaya Prima, HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED, Hindustan Copper Limited, Duckwoo Won, Inc., BHP, Rio Tinto Group, Mistubishi, CODELCO, Vale, Anvil Mining Limited, GÃ©camines SA, Antofagasta, Doe Run, Konkola, Gait Mining & Manufacturing Ltd., African Rainbow Minerals, and Copper Tubing Africa.

KEY BENEFITS

– This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global copper & copper manufactured products market to identify the potential investment pockets.

– It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the overall market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

– Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

– Quantitative analysis of the market from 2012 to 2023 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

– Building construction

– Wire & cable

– Industrial machinery

– Architecture

– – Roofs

– – Plumbing

– – Wall cladding

– – Others

– Electrical & electronic devices

– – Generators

– – Transformers

– – Motors

– – Others

– Transportation

– Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – Spain

– – Russia

– – Poland

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – India

– – Indonesia

– – Australia

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Chile

– – Peru

– – Congo

– – Zambia

– – Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES MODEL

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies

3.4.1.2. Growth in electronics & electrical industry

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High competition from substitute materials, namely, PVC, aluminum, and others

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Increase in development in green buildings

3.5. CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY, BY GEOGRAPHY

3.6. EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES ANALYSIS

3.7. PRODUCTION VS CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS

3.7.1. Production by geography

3.7.2. Consumption by geography

3.7.3. Demand-supply gap analysis, by geography

3.8. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016 (%)

3.9. PRICING ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 4 COPPER & COPPER MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. WIRE & CABLE

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. ELECTRICAL & ELECTRONIC DEVICES

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.3.3.1. Generators

4.3.3.2. Transformers

4.3.3.3. Motors

4.3.3.4. Others

4.4. ARCHITECTURE

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast

4.4.3.1. Roofs

4.4.3.2. Plumbing & fixtures

4.4.3.3. Wall cladding

4.4.3.4. Others (sinks, vaults, and doors)

4.5. INDUSTRIAL MACHINERY

4.5.1. Key market trends

4.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size and forecast

4.6. BUILDING CONSTRUCTION

4.6.1. Key market trends

4.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.6.3. Market size and forecast

4.7. TRANSPORTATION

4.7.1. Key market trends

4.7.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.7.3. Market size and forecast

4.8. OTHERS (BOAT HULLS, MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS, FABRICATION, COINS, CONSUMER & GENERAL PRODUCTS, ETC.)

4.8.1. Key market trends

4.8.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.8.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 COPPER & COPPER MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. NORTH AMERICA

5.2.1. Key Trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. U.S.

5.2.2.1. Import/export scenario

5.2.2.2. Market volume (production and consumption) and value

5.2.2.3. Key copper manufacturing company profiles

5.2.2.3.1. Wieland Copper Products, LLC

5.2.2.3.1.1. Company overview

5.2.2.3.1.2. Product portfolio

5.2.2.3.2. Gulf Copper and Manufacturing Corporation

5.2.2.3.2.1. Company overview

5.2.2.3.2.2. Company snapshot

5.2.2.3.2.3. Operating business segments

5.2.2.4. Key users/customers company profiles

5.2.2.4.1. Colorado Structures, Inc.

5.2.2.4.1.1. Company overview

5.2.2.4.1.2. Operating business segments

5.2.2.4.1.3. Product portfolio

5.2.2.4.2. Forty West Builders

5.2.2.4.2.1. Company overview

5.2.2.4.2.2. Company snapshot

5.2.2.4.2.3. Operating business segments

5.2.3. Canada

5.2.3.1. Import/ export scenario

5.2.3.2. Market volume (production and consumption) and value

5.2.3.3. Key copper manufacturing company profiles

5.2.3.3.1. First Quantum Ltd.

5.2.3.3.1.1. Company overview

5.2.3.3.1.2. Company snapshot

5.2.3.3.1.3. Product portfolio

5.2.3.3.1.4. Operating business segments

5.2.3.3.1.5. Business performance

5.2.3.3.2. E&M Copper Products

5.2.3.3.2.1. Company overview

5.2.3.3.2.2. Company snapshot

5.2.3.3.2.3. Operating business segments

5.2.3.3.2.4. Product portfolio

5.2.3.4. Key users/customers company profiles

5.2.3.4.1. Samco Machinery

5.2.3.4.1.1. Company overview

5.2.3.4.1.2. Company snapshot

5.2.3.4.1.3. Operating business segments

5.2.3.4.1.4. Product portfolio

5.2.3.4.2. TS Manufacturing Co.

5.2.3.4.2.1. Company overview

5.2.3.4.2.2. Company snapshot

5.2.3.4.2.3. 1.4.2 Operating business segments

5.2.4. Mexico

5.2.4.1. Import/export scenario

5.2.4.2. Market volume (production and consumption) and value

5.2.4.3. Key copper manufacturing company profiles

5.2.4.3.1. ASARCO LLC

5.2.4.3.1.1. Company overview

5.2.4.3.1.2. Company snapshot

5.2.4.3.2. Premier Copper Products

5.2.4.3.2.1. Company overview

5.2.4.3.2.2. Company snapshot

5.2.4.3.2.3. Product portfolio

5.2.4.4. Key users/customers company profiles

5.2.4.4.1. Hyundai Motor Group

5.2.4.4.1.1. Company overview

5.2.4.4.1.2. Company snapshot

5.2.4.4.1.3. Operating business segments

5.2.4.4.1.4. Product portfolio

5.2.4.4.1.5. Business performance

5.2.4.4.2. AMRICA MVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

5.2.4.4.2.1. Company overview

5.2.4.4.2.2. Company snapshot

5.2.4.4.2.3. Operating business segments

5.2.4.4.2.4. Business performance

5.3. EUROPE

5.3.1. Key trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Spain

5.3.2.1. Import/export scenario

5.3.2.2. Market volume (production and consumption) and value

5.3.2.3. Key copper manufacturing company profiles

5.3.2.3.1. Bronces CerOn

5.3.2.3.1.1. Company overview

5.3.2.3.1.2. Company snapshot

5.3.2.3.2. RPK group

5.3.2.3.2.1. Company overview

5.3.2.3.2.2. Company snapshot

5.3.2.3.2.3. Operating business segments

5.3.2.3.2.4. Product portfolio

5.3.2.4. Key users/customers company profiles

5.3.2.4.1. GTA Motorcars INC.

5.3.2.4.1.1. Company overview

5.3.2.4.1.2. Company snapshot

5.3.2.4.1.3. Product portfolio

5.3.2.4.2. Renault Espana Comercial SA

5.3.2.4.2.1. Company overview

5.3.2.4.2.2. Company snapshot

5.3.2.4.2.3. Product portfolio

5.3.3. Russia

5.3.3.1. Import/export scenario

5.3.3.2. Market volume (production and consumption) and value

5.3.3.3. Key copper manufacturing company profiles

5.3.3.3.1. JSC Uncomtech

5.3.3.3.1.1. Company overview

5.3.3.3.1.2. Company snapshot

5.3.3.3.1.3. Product portfolio

5.3.3.3.2. CABLE ITS GROUP

5.3.3.3.2.1. Company overview

5.3.3.3.2.2. Company snapshot

5.3.3.4. Key users/customers company profiles

5.3.3.4.1. Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

5.3.3.4.1.1. Company overview

5.3.3.4.1.2. Company snapshot

5.3.3.4.1.3. Operating business segments

5.3.3.4.1.4. Product portfolio

5.3.3.4.2. Automobili Lamborghini S.P.A.

5.3.3.4.2.1. Company overview

5.3.3.4.2.2. Company snapshot

5.3.3.4.2.3. Operating business segments

5.3.3.4.2.4. Product portfolio

5.3.4. Poland

5.3.4.1. Import/export scenario

5.3.4.2. Market volume (production and consumption) and value

5.3.4.3. Key copper manufacturing company profiles

5.3.4.3.1. ZOMN PRESS

5.3.5. Company overview

5.3.5.1.1.1. Company snapshot

5.3.5.1.1.2. Product portfolio

5.3.5.1.2. Hutmen S.A.

5.3.5.1.2.1. Company overview

5.3.5.1.2.2. Product portfolio

5.3.5.2. Key users/customers company profiles

5.3.5.2.1. Peugeot SA

5.3.5.2.1.1. Company overview

5.3.5.2.1.2. Company snapshot

5.3.5.2.1.3. Operating business segments

5.3.5.2.1.4. Product portfolio

5.3.5.2.1.5. Business performance



Continue….

