Global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe market status and forecast, categorizes the global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

HDPE Double wall corrugated pipes have a smooth surfaced inner wall (colored yellow) surrounded by a profiled outer wall (colored black). The corrugated outer wall provides optimum strength under compressive loading form covering layers and traffic (High Ring Stiffness). The bright yellow color of the inner pipe also improves visibility in TV inspection, providing optimum, conditions for acceptance testing. Characteristics include:

The industry of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe in USA is very fragmented. There are many players in USA, especially in South America and West America. In 2015, the USA Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe sale market was led by South America. At present, the main manufacturers of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe are JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, WL Plastics, Armtec, ADS, etc. JM Eagle is the USA sales leader, holding 20.85% sales share in 2015 in USA. The USA sales of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe increase from 316.26 MT in 2011 to 344.71 MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 2%

Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe category demonstrates high growth prospects among leading plastic pipe resin categories. Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe downstream is wide, and the major fields are water supply, oil and gas, sewage systems, agricultural applications, etc. Increasing demand for water supply is expected to drive the demand for the Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe market.

With the USA economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising water standards, especially in rural that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe will increase.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from South America and West America are the major leaders in the USA market of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe. JM Eagle is leader manufacturer in North America.

The global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

JM Eagle

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

WL Plastics

Armtec

Uponor

ADS

Plasson USA

Dura-Line (Audax Group)

IPEX

Contech Engineered

TIMEWELL

Oregon Plastic Tubing

Crumpler Plastic Pipe

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Small caliber type

Large caliber type

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Architectural Engineering:

Industrial field

Agricultural garden project

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Manufacturers

Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



