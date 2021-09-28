Global Dual Interface IC Card Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Dual Interface IC Card Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The Dual Interface IC Card is a type of smart card with an embedded contactless chip. The card number and user’s identifying information are still contained on the face of the card, and an EMV chip (Europay, MasterCard, and Visa chip) may be used to provide added security in credit and debit card transactions. Having both a contactless chip and a magnetic strip (or chip-and-PIN) allows the cardholder to conduct transactions on a wider variety of machines.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Dual Interface IC Card in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Latest and Updated PDF Sample of Dual Interface IC Card [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/96223

The growth of the Dual Interface IC Card technologies market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing adoption of IC card in the financial Institutions, government and transportation industry. However, factors such as high investment, Card authentication, and technology are hindering the growth of this market.

There are a lot of manufacturers in this industry. The sales revenue share of Gemalto is about 22.36% in 2016, which is the No.1 of the global Dual Interface IC Card industry.

At present, in developed countries, the Dual Interface IC Card industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. Dual Interface IC Card is a technology-intensive industry. Most of products are purchased through the bidding,which need high request to the provides,include the technology,cost,service and so on.With the development in production and technology, Chinese communications operators gradually shift to the domestic manufacturers. Many providers had a rapid growth through the bidding,like Wuhan Tianyu, Eastcompeace.which is the leader in the Dual Interface IC Card industry in China. It is important for European and North American manufactures to monitor the Asian Market closely and follow any new technologies they may develop or else they may find themselves not able to produce at the speed and with the quality needed.

Brief about Dual Interface IC Card Market Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-dual-interface-ic-card-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023

China’s Dual Interface IC Card industry is still in the development stage. China is a large population country, there are only few manufacturers which can produce the Dual Interface IC Card product.. With the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) have announced all banking cards in China would migrate to Smart Cards, the demand for Smart Cards have a rapid development in recent two years. At present, there is still a wide gap in the market size, the capital, marketing, product development or technical studies between China domestic enterprises and foreign enterprises, especially in some high-end technology field.

In the coming years, Dual Interface IC Card market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Although Dual Interface IC Card brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Dual Interface IC Card is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Place Purchase [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/96223

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gemalto

Oberthur Technologies

Giesecke & Devrient

Goldpac

Eastcompeace

CPI Card Group

Hengbao

VALID

Wuhan Tianyu

Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd

Datang

Kona l

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Standard-Type

Irregular-Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Finance

Government & Public Utilities

Transportation

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Dual Interface IC Card market.

Chapter 1, to describe Dual Interface IC Card Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Dual Interface IC Card, with sales, revenue, and price of Dual Interface IC Card, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Dual Interface IC Card, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Dual Interface IC Card market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dual Interface IC Card sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Dual Interface IC Card Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Dual Interface IC Card Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Dual Interface IC Card by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Dual Interface IC Card by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Dual Interface IC Card by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Dual Interface IC Card by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Dual Interface IC Card by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Dual Interface IC Card Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Dual Interface IC Card Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Dual Interface IC Card Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of Figures and Tables

Figure Dual Interface IC Card Picture

Table Product Specifications of Dual Interface IC Card

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Dual Interface IC Card by Types in 2017

Table Dual Interface IC Card Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Standard-Type Picture

Figure Irregular-Type Picture

Figure Dual Interface IC Card Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Finance Picture

Figure Government & Public Utilities Picture

Figure Transportation Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure United States Dual Interface IC Card Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Canada Dual Interface IC Card Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Mexico Dual Interface IC Card Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), continued…

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognziance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/