Global E-passport Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “E-passport Market by Technology (Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Biometrics) and Application (Leisure Travel and Business Travel) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The E-passport Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

E-passport, also known as biometric passport, contains an electronic chip embedded in it. It is an advanced form of traditional documents introduced to enhance the security structure and restrict fraudulent cases, thereby increasing integration capabilities with high-tech airport infrastructure. E-passports are used to verify identity of a traveler through digital means with the use of unique identification number, digital signature, and others.

Increase in innovation of advanced verification means to detect identity frauds, existence of advanced airport infrastructure facilitates, and growth in travelers to cross-border destinations drive the growth of the global e-passport market. However, initial high cost of deployment and availability of cost-effective e-passports are expected to impede the market growth. Increased adoption of e-passports among developing economies and technological advancements are expected to present numerous opportunities for the market expansion.

The global e-passport market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography. Based on technology, it is divided into radio frequency identification (RFID) and biometric. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into leisure travel and business travel. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global e-passport market is dominated by key players such as Gemalto N.V., Mhlbauer Group, Entrust Datacard Corporation , HID Global Corporation , Infineon Technologies AG, Safran S.A. , Eastcompeace Technology Co., CardLogix Corporation, 4G Identity Solutions, ASK.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global e-passport market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

