Global External AC-DC Power Supply Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

External AC-DC Power Supply is a type of external power supply (EPS) that supplies electric energy and designed to convert line voltage ac input into lower voltage dc output.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the External AC-DC Power Supply in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

For the purpose of this report, the worldwide market includes four regions: North America, Europe, China, Korea and the rest of the world (ROW). It is expects to see considerable growth for the external AC-DC power supply unit market over the forecast period in each of these regions with the largest market of 90 percent in Asia.

The communications segment will again maintain the largest unit market and will be dominated by the mobile phone industry, which uses inexpensive low-wattage power supplies in the With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, the external AC-DC power supply market maintain strong developed trend due to the numerous applications which developed rapidly, such as mobile communications, consumer electronics, computers, etc.

The worldwide market for External AC-DC Power Supply is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -6.1% over the next five years, Will Reach 220 Million US$ in 2023, from 320 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Delta(Eltek)

Lite-On Technology

Acbel Polytech

Salcomp

Chicony Power

Emerson(Artesyn)

Flextronics

Mean Well

TDK Lambda

Phihong

FSP Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

<5W

5 – 10W

11- 50W

51 – 100W

100 – 250W

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Computer & Office

Mobile Communications

Consumer

Telecom/datacomm

Industrial

Medical

LED lighting

Wireless power & charging

Military & aerospace

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global External AC-DC Power Supply market.

Chapter 1, to describe External AC-DC Power Supply Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of External AC-DC Power Supply, with sales, revenue, and price of External AC-DC Power Supply, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of External AC-DC Power Supply, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, External AC-DC Power Supply market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe External AC-DC Power Supply sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global External AC-DC Power Supply Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global External AC-DC Power Supply Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America External AC-DC Power Supply by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe External AC-DC Power Supply by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific External AC-DC Power Supply by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America External AC-DC Power Supply by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa External AC-DC Power Supply by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global External AC-DC Power Supply Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global External AC-DC Power Supply Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: External AC-DC Power Supply Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteenth: Appendix

List of Figures and Tables, Continued…

