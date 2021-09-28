Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) market status and forecast, categorizes the global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

GABA (-aminobutyric acid) is a four carbon non-protein amino acid that is widely distributed in plants, animals and microorganisms. As a metabolic product of plants and microorganisms produced by the decarboxylation of glutamic acid, GABA functions as an inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain that directly affects the personality and the stress management. A wide range of traditional foods produced by microbial fermentation contain GABA, in which GABA is safe and eco-friendly, and also has the possibility of providing new health-benefited products enriched with GABA. Synthesis of GABA is catalyzed by glutamate decarboxylase, therefore, the optimal fermentation condition is mainly based on the biochemical properties of the enzyme. Major GABA producing microorganisms are lactic acid bacteria (LAB), which make food spoilage pathogens unable to grow and act as probiotics in the gastrointestinal tract.

Gamma-Amino Butyric acid (GABA) is an amino acid which acts as a neurotransmitter in the central nervous system. It inhibits nerve transmission in the brain, calming nervous activity. GABA plays an important role in behavior, cognition, and the body’s response to stress. Lower-than-normal levels of GABA in the brain have been linked to schizophrenia, depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders.

At present, there are two ways to produce GABA: chemical synthesis method and biological fermentation method. Among them, biological fermentation method feeding on monosodium L-glutamate and Lactobacillus, is safer and more widely used. Only in this way, can GABA be used in pharmaceuticals, foods, beverages, and animal feeds in China. The price of GABA produced from monosodium L-glutamate and Lactobacillus is relatively higher. As the limitation of application fields, the market share of chemical synthesis product decreased

China is the dominate producer of GABA, the production was 443.3 MT in 2015, accounting for about 85.79% of the total amount, followed by Japan, with the production market share of 11.36%. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

Leading players in GABA industry are Pharma Foods International, Sekisui Chemical, Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs. All of those manufacturers produce GABA through biological fermentation method and have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; high technical level. Therefore, the price is higher. The top three companies occupied about 53.97% value share of the market in 2015.

Food & Beverage accounted for the largest market with about 71.54% of the global GABA consumption in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.61% from 2017 to 2021. With over 15.74% share in the GABA market, animal feeds was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.85%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2021.

The GABA price of each company decreased in past several years with increasing production. In the next few years, with the biological fermentation method get more market shares, we predict that average price level will rise.

The global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) market is valued at 42 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 64 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2018-2025.

