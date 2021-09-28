Global Headphone Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis And Forecast By 2024

Latest niche market research study on Global “Headphone Market” Report to 2024: Market data and insights on Global Headphone industry provided at Arcognizance.com

Headphones (or head-phones in the early days of telephony and radio) are a pair of small listening devices that are designed to be worn on or around the head over a user’s ears. They are electroacoustic transducers, which convert an electrical signal to a corresponding sound in the user’s ear.

Scope of the Report:

Headphone industry is relatively concentrated, players are mostly in the North America and Asia. However, there are great many of headset OEM/ODM factories in China.

Apple (Beats) is the world leading player in global Headphone market with the market share of 15.31%, in terms of revenue, and followed by Plantronics, Sennheiser, Sony, GN Netcom, Samsung (Harman), Bose, JVC, Philips, Logitech (Jaybird), Skullcandy, Audio-Technica, Motorola, Monster and LG.

There are major three types of Headphone in the market, Over-ear, On-ear and In-ear Headphone, among them, In-ear took a bigger share of 55.70% with the volume of 184299 K Units in 2017. On the meantime, the segment of bluetooth headset is increasing rapidly.

There are companies aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, especially the supply chain optimization, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The worldwide market for Headphone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 11400 million US$ in 2024, from 9220 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Headphone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

