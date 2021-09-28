Global Indium Tin Oxide Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Indium Tin Oxide Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Indium Tin Oxide Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Indium Tin Oxide market status and forecast, categorizes the global Indium Tin Oxide market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Indium tin oxide (ITO) is a mixture of indium oxide and tin oxide which is found in a solid state. Typically, indium tin oxide has 90% of indium oxide and 10% of tin oxide by weight. When in thin layer it is colorless and transparent, while it forms a yellowish grey color when in bulk. Indium tin oxide is a member of transparent conducting oxide and is a widely used transparent conduction oxide owing to its excellent physical properties.

Indium tin oxide (ITO, or tin-doped indium oxide) is a mixture of indium(III) oxide (In2O3) and tin(IV) oxide (SnO2), typically 90% In2O3, 10% SnO2 by weight. ITO is normally deposited by a physical vapor deposition process such as D.C. magnetron sputtering or electron beam deposition. Indium tin oxide can be widely used in many areas like flat panel display, Touch-screen sensor, photovoltaic cells, etc. Flat panel display is the largest application of ITO, with the share of 76.35% in 2015.Indium tin oxide can be classified according to its origin- primary-source ITO and reclaim-source ITO. Primary-source ITO is more prevalent in China, while reclaim-source ITO has been widely used in Japan, Korea and USA.

Japan is the leading producer of ITO and ITO target. In 2015, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, JX Nippon Mining & Metals and Tosoh Corporation, three Japanese companies accounted for 74.71% of world ITO production. Japan is also a major consumer of ITO. ITO target and ITO film are widely used to produce display panel and touchable screen, which is largely consumed in Japan. Korea, China and USA are also important supplier of ITO, with Corning, Indium Corporation, AM&M, SOLAR, Weihai Blue Fox and Yeke Group the major competitors. It is worth noting that the capacities of Korea, China and USA manufacturers are tiny compared with Japan players, and the global situation of ITO market would not promisingly to be changed in short time.

The global Indium Tin Oxide market is valued at 1480 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1840 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Corning

Tosoh Corporation

Umicore

Indium Corporation

AM&M

SOLAR

Weihai Blue Fox

Yeke Group

OMAT

Guangxi Crystal Union Photoelectric Materials

China-Tin Group

ShaoGuan Sigma

ENAM OPTOELECTRONIC MATERIAL

Hebei Pengda

Zhuzhou Smelter Group

CNMC (Ningxia) Orient Group

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

ITO Source

Form

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Flat Panel Display

Touch-screen Sensor

Photovoltaic Cells

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Indium Tin Oxide are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

