Global Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

The global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market was valued at $20 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $655 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 54.5% from 2018 to 2025. Asthma monitoring devices are used to monitor the symptoms of asthma on daily basis to avoid and prevent the asthma attack and its severe complications. The intelligent asthma monitoring devices are equipped with secondary app, which helps medical practitioner in analyzing the level of asthma and its symptoms.

Considerable increase in the incidences of asthma is due to rise in allergic reactions toward the pollen, dust, and other allergens; increase in geriatric population; and technological advancements in the treatment of the asthma, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market.

The global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into wearable asthma monitoring devices and smart inhalers. Smart inhalers segment is further bifurcated into inhalers and nebulizers. Inhalers segment is further segmented into dry powdered inhalers and metered dose inhalers. Based on end user, the market is divided into hospital, clinics, and home use. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Benefits for Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market:

– The study presents an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Key Market Segments:

By Product

– Wearable Asthma Monitoring Devices

– Smart Inhalers

– Inhalers

– Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs)

– Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)

– Nebulizers

By End User

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Home Use

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

List Of Key Players Profiled in the Report

– Vectura Group plc

– Propeller Health

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Gecko Health Innovations)

– Adherium Limited

– Cohero Health, Inc.

– AstraZeneca plc

– Health Care Originals

– Philips Healthcare

– GlaxoSmithKline plc

– VOLANSYS

List Of Other Players in the Value Chain(These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Quvium

– Respiri

– Circassia

– Redecol

– Anaxsys

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report:

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.5. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top player positioning

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Global Increase in air pollution

3.4.1.2. Increase in population susceptible to indoor air pollutants

3.4.1.3. Increasing prevalence of COPD and asthma globally

3.4.1.4. Expected increase in adherence to smart inhalers

3.4.1.5. Increasing collaboration between pharmaceutical companies and smart inhaler manufacturers

3.4.1.6. Rising incidences of asthma cases

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Misusing data and data privacy

3.4.2.2. Resistance towards adoption of smart inhalers

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Increased focus towards advanced treatment protocols

3.4.3.2. Significant unmet need in respiratory care

3.4.3.3. Opportunities in emerging economies

3.4.3.4. Impact analysis

CHAPTER 4: INTELLIGENT ASTHMA MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Wearable Asthma monitoring devices

4.2.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Smart Inhalers

4.3.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.2.1. Inhalers

4.3.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.2.3. Key trends and opportunities

4.3.2.3.1. Dry Powdered Inhalers (DPIs)

4.3.2.3.2. Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI’s)

4.3.2.1. Nebulizers

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis, by country

Continue…

