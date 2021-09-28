Global Medical Pressure Sensors Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Medical Pressure Sensors Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

A pressure sensor is a device that senses pressure and converts it into an electric signal where the amount depends upon the pressure applied. Medical pressure sensors monitor a patient’s condition by providing accurate and reliable diagnostics in a broad range of conditions. Typically, medical pressure sensors are used to measure gage or differential pressures. Measurement of these pressures can then be used to calculate volumetric flow rates as well as fluid, gas or air volumes.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the medical pressure sensors industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. North America and Europe takes the market share of over 60%.But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese medical pressure sensors production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase . But the production technology is relatively laggard, it can only produce some low-end product, although the new production lines is increasing, the high-end product is still relying on import.

By end user, the global pressure sensors market is segmented into Respiratory Devices, Patient Monitors Devices, Diagnostics/Analytical Equipment, Surgical instruments etc. In 2015, the Respiratory Devices application include Anesthesia Delivery Machines, Oxygen Concentrators, Sleep Apnea Machines (CPAP machines) and Ventilators held the largest share in the global market and accounted for a market share of 41.74%.

The worldwide market for Medical Pressure Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.7% over the next five years, will reach 930 million US$ in 2024, from 600 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Medical Pressure Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TE Connectivity (Measurement Specialties)

Honeywell

NXP+ Freescale

Amphenol

Infineon

First Sensor AG

TDK EPCOS

Edwards Lifesciences

Smiths Medical

Argon

ICU Medical

Merit Medical Systems

Biosenor International

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

MEMS Based Medical Pressure Sensors

Pressure Transduce for Medical

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Respiratory Devices

Patient Monitors Devices

Diagnostics/Analystical Equipment

Surgical Instruments

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Medical Pressure Sensors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Medical Pressure Sensors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Medical Pressure Sensors in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Medical Pressure Sensors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Medical Pressure Sensors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Medical Pressure Sensors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Medical Pressure Sensors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Medical Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Medical Pressure Sensors Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Medical Pressure Sensors by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Medical Pressure Sensors by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Medical Pressure Sensors by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Medical Pressure Sensors by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Medical Pressure Sensors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Medical Pressure Sensors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Medical Pressure Sensors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Medical Pressure Sensors Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

