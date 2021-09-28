Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Metal Finishing Chemicals market status and forecast, categorizes the global Metal Finishing Chemicals market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Metal finishing chemicals are the collection of metal surface treatment chemicals, mainly including pretreatment chemicals and electroplating chemicals. Metal finishing process usually comprises of oil removal, rust removal, phosphating, and electroplating.

This report mainly covers cleaning chemicals, conversion coating, plating chemicals and others.

Metal finishing chemicals refer to collection of metal surface treatment chemicals. They contain cleaning solutions, conversion coating, plating chemicals, and proprietary & other chemicals. The metal finishing chemicals industry is a highly fragmented group of relatively small companies. As raw materials are easily available and downstream market is wildly, also there is no technical barrier in this market, so manufacturers of metal finishing chemicals are all over the world.

China and North America are the main consumption bases, while China holds 29.93% consumption share and North America holds 24.49% consumption share in 2015. They occupied 54.42% of the global consumption in total.

The global Metal Finishing Chemicals market is valued at 9100 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 8410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -1.0% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Atotech

Chemetall

Quaker

A Brite

TIB

Heatbath

Aotco

JacksonLea

EPI

Asterion

Houghton

Kyzen

Dow

JAX

BroCo

Daiwa Kasei

Taiyo

PCI

Shinechem

Tenghui

Parkerizing

Chenkai

Potencer

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Cleaning Solutions

Conversion coating

Plating Chemicals

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Electronics & Electricals

Aerospace

Motor Vehicle Equipment

Industrial Machinery

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Metal Finishing Chemicals sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Metal Finishing Chemicals players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Metal Finishing Chemicals are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Metal Finishing Chemicals Manufacturers

Metal Finishing Chemicals Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Metal Finishing Chemicals Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Metal Finishing Chemicals market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



