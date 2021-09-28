Global Mobile Payment Services: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025
Summary
This report studies the global Mobile Payment Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Mobile Payment Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
AliPay
Tencent
Apple
Google
Samsung
Amazon
PayPal
DoCoMo
KDDI
Softbank
SK
Korea Telecom
LG Uplus
Huawei
AT&T
Deutsche Telekom
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
NFC
QR Droid
BLE technology
Market segment by Application, split into
Bill Payments
Shopping
Entertainment
Rail, Metro and Bus Tickets
Hotel Booking
Air Tickets and Boarding Passes
Other Applications
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Global Mobile Payment Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Mobile Payment Services
1.1 Mobile Payment Services Market Overview
1.1.1 Mobile Payment Services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Mobile Payment Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Mobile Payment Services Market by Type
1.3.1 NFC
1.3.2 QR Droid
1.3.3 BLE technology
1.4 Mobile Payment Services Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Bill Payments
1.4.2 Shopping
1.4.3 Entertainment
1.4.4 Rail, Metro and Bus Tickets
1.4.5 Hotel Booking
1.4.6 Air Tickets and Boarding Passes
1.4.7 Other Applications
2 Global Mobile Payment Services Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Mobile Payment Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 AliPay
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Mobile Payment Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Tencent
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Mobile Payment Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Apple
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Mobile Payment Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Google
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Mobile Payment Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Samsung
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Mobile Payment Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Amazon
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Mobile Payment Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 PayPal
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Mobile Payment Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 DoCoMo
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Mobile Payment Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 KDDI
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Mobile Payment Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Softbank
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Mobile Payment Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 SK
3.12 Korea Telecom
3.13 LG Uplus
3.14 Huawei
3.15 AT&T
3.16 Deutsche Telekom
4 Global Mobile Payment Services Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Mobile Payment Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Mobile Payment Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Mobile Payment Services in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Mobile Payment Services
