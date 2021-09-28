Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs market status and forecast, categorizes the global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs is a kind of paper disc sandpaper used in polishing process.

First, the paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs industry is concentrated, top 10 companies takes more than 64% share of global market. Saint-Gobain, Klingspor and 3M are the leading players in this industry which takes more than 28% of global production. Regionally, China, Europe and USA are the main production base of sand paper, with Japan also well-known for the premier quality of products.

Second, currently, the sand paper industry has been highly mature, especially in developed countries. The growth rate of sand paper production in Europe, USA and Japan has been under 4% for the past years, while growth rate in developing countries like China has been in rapid growth. Regionally, China, Europe (Western Europe, Northern Europe and Germany), USA and Japan are the major production area of paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs.

Third, as a kind of coated abrasive, paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs can be used to polish materials. The major applications of paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs are for wood, metal, paint, wall, etc., among which wood and metal abrasive are the major use. In 2015, metal hold about 40% application share.

Fourth, the import and export business of paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs industry is frequent. USA and Europe are the main exporter of sand paper, while USA is the major importer. The products of China are well-known for the stable quality and cheap price, while products of Europe and Japan are superior in performance.

Fifth, price of different kinds of sand paper differs from each other. The price of velvet backed sandpaper is more than 15% higher than price of adhesive backed sandpaper. Since the major factors affects price changes are raw material supply and labor cost, the price of paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs would be higher due to labor cost increasing.

Sixth, the production of paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs in the coming years would be in 2%~4% of annual growth, and the major increase would be in developing countries. Additionally, as the development in India has been in fast growth for the past years, it is estimating that India would be transforming as another major producer of sand paper in the future.

The global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs market is valued at 350 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 430 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Saint-Gobain

3M

Klingspor

Hermes Abrasives

Mirka

SIA Abrasives (Bosch)

Nihon Kenshi

Ekamant

Awuko

Gator

Sankyo-Rikagaku

Carborundum Universal

Keystone Abrasives

Kovax

Dongguan Jinyang

Sunmight

Guangdong Shunhui

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Adhesive backed sandpaper

Velvet backed sandpaper

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Wood

Metal

Varnishing

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Manufacturers

Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



