Global Visitor Management Systems Market In Depth Research with Industry Size, Share, Verticals and Forecast 2024
Visitor management is the process of tracking everyone who enters your building or your office. A visitor may be a customer, a delivery person, a job applicant, a contractor, a consultant, or the CEO’s third cousin twice removed. Essentially, anyone who is not a regular full-time employee is a visitor. A visitor management system is a technology used to track visitors in a formal way.
Scope of the Report:
Visitor Management systems actively track the entrance into a either public building or residence. It is widely used at corporate building, office interior management, hospitals, industrial parks, hotels, government buildings, schools etc. Separated by company size, market demand from Small and Medium businesses are forecast to be growing at a significant CAGR of 11.34% over the forecast period, with about 75.34% market share in 2017 and a forecast share of 83.14% market share in 2025.
Based on deployment method, CMMS Software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based software. In 2017, cloud-based system is leading the market, with over 75% market share.
The global Visitor Management Systems market is valued at 730 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1180 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Visitor Management Systems.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Visitor Management Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Visitor Management Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Envoy
Veristream
Proxyclick
Traction Guest
SwipedOn
iLobby
Sine
ALICE Receptionist
KeepnTrack
Vizito
Greetly
HID Global (EasyLobby)
Tyco
Honeywell Access Control
Chubb Fire & Security Ltd
Quantum Automation
Raptor Technologies LLC
ATT Systems
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
On-premise VMS
Cloud-based VMS
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Small and Medium Business
Large Enterprises
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Visitor Management Systems Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Visitor Management Systems Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Visitor Management Systems Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Visitor Management Systems Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Visitor Management Systems Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Visitor Management Systems Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Visitor Management Systems Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Visitor Management Systems by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Visitor Management Systems Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Visitor Management Systems Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Visitor Management Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
