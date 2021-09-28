HVDC Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – TOP Vendors General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, NEXANS, NKT A/S, NR Electric, Prysmian Group, Siemens AG and Toshiba

Worldwide HVDC Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the HVDC Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global HVDC Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global HVDC Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the HVDC players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

HVDC Transmission (high-voltage, direct current) is a power transmission system in which DC (Direct Current) is used for bulk transmission of electrical power. HDVC transmission is very useful for long distance transmission as it is a cheaper way and have less electrical losses. The power flow in HVDC transmission can be controlled independently of the phase angle between source and load and can stabilize disturbance in the network.

The HVDC transmission market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for VSC technology, supportive government initiatives for HVDC transmission, however, the higher cost of installation of HDVC transmission systems is the primary factor that might hinder the growth of HVDC transmission market. The increasing demand for integrated networks is creating demand for the companies operating in the HVDC transmission market.

The global HVDC transmission market is segmented on the basis of component, project type, and technology. Based component, the market is segmented as converter stations, transmission cables, others. On the basis of the project type the market is segmented as point-to-point, and back-to-back, multi-terminal. On the basis of technology the market is divided into capacitor commutated converter, voltage source converter, and line commutated converter.

