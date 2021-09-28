Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth of CAGR during the period 2019-2024

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

This report studies the Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2013-2017 and forecast data 2018-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Government organisations of various countries have partnered with major technology companies for implementing IoT across urban cities. These organisations are also providing funds for the development of IoT applications to technology vendors. Due to increasing smart city projects, the adoption of sensor applications is rising significantly.

In terms of value, the smart grid segment is projected to be the most attractive in the global IoT security product market during the forecast period.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product market was xx million US$ in 2017 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2018 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product in these regions, from 2013 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

IBM

Cisco

Intel

Check Point

Trend

Infineon

Symantec

Sophos

Palo Alto

ARM

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

End-point or Device Security

Network Security

Identity and Access Management

Vulnerability Management

Messaging Security

Web Security

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Consumer Goods and Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Energy and Utility

Others

