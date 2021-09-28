IT in Real Estate Market 2019-2025 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Microsoft, Yardi Systems, Realpage, Sap, Ibm and more…
A new market study, titled “Global IT in Real Estate Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
IT in Real Estate Market
Increasing demand for smart technological solutions in the real estate sector to cater to varied preferences of real estate customers is one of the key factors driving the growth of the IT in real estate market. North America estimated to be the largest market for IT in real estate, whereas, this market in the Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
This report focuses on the global IT in Real Estate status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT in Real Estate development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
MICROSOFT
YARDI SYSTEMS
REALPAGE
SAP
IBM
ORACLE
MRI SOFTWARE
SALESFORCE
THE SAGE
ACCENTURE
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4059656-global-it-in-real-estate-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Business Services
Residential
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IT in Real Estate status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IT in Real Estate development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4059656-global-it-in-real-estate-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
[email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)