Major Kitchen Appliances Market Analysis, Industry Size, Market Share, Strategies and Forecast 2019-2023

Major Kitchen Appliances 2018 Market report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, key trends, retailer and brand comparisons, retailer case studies, and consumer data. Consumer data is based on our 2018 Major kitchen appliances survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.

Key Leading Companies Mentioned:

Argos, ASDA, AO, Dixons Carphone, John Lewis, IKEA, Homebase/ Bunnings, B&Q, Tesco, Shop Direct, Euronics, Magnet

The market is set to grow 14.2% over the next five years as vital replacement purchases drive sales. Moreover, with the economy forecast to improve from 2020 onwards, shoppers will be in a better position to trade up their MKA purchases.

The built-in market is set to outperform the overall MKA market over the next five years. This comes as the trend towards minimalist modern kitchens continues, with 34.6% of consumers who purchased these appliances over the last year doing so as they believe they are more stylish. These appliances will also appeal to the growing number of consumers moving into smaller properties, with 21.8% of those who bought built-in appliances doing so to save space in their kitchen.

Scope

– AO is forecast to grow its market share by 0.7ppts over the next year. It stands out from other MKA players, offering the most comprehensive delivery options, price matching all major players and even offering a transactional app that allows the shopper to track their delivery, ensuring shopping with AO is as convenient as possible.

– Almost half of the shoppers who made a MKA purchase in the last year did so on promotion and 38.1% of shoppers stated they would only buy an MKA if it was on offer.

– Due to shrinking disposable incomes, shoppers are becoming much more considered in their approach to spending, taking longer to research prior to buying. 85.2% (vs. 77.2% last year) of MKA consumers undertook research, with the majority of shoppers (80.9%) conducting research online before purchase.

Reasons to buy

– Understand how much of a threat AO is to your company and gain a better understanding of its strategy over the next five years.

– Receive detailed analysis of key market players, their market shares and changes, and consumer penetration by demographic and region.

– Understand shoppers’ purchasing habits and preferences within MKA, and what influences their decisions to purchase built-in appliances versus free-standing appliances.

