Medical Robotics and Computer – Assisted Surgery Market Outlook to 2022 by Global Top Key Players – Intuitive Surgical, Blue Belt Technologies, Think Surgical, Hansen Medical, MAKO Surgical

The medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery is a combination of equipment, accessories, software, and services that aid in performing different functions, such as robotic minimally invasive and non-invasive radiosurgeries, rehabilitation therapies, and hospital & pharmacy automation. Surgical robotics includes several minimally invasive surgeries such as gynecological, cardiac, neurological, orthopedic, and other general surgeries. These robotic systems allow surgeons to automate the surgical procedure, thereby improving the efficacy and precision of the procedure and minimizing post-surgical complications. These advanced robotic solutions are accepted worldwide as an effective alternative to the traditional/conventional technical and surgical procedures. Likewise, the robotic radiosurgery system allows surgeon to treat cancerous and non-cancerous tumors located throughout the body. In addition, rehabilitation robots are used as an effective therapeutic tool for the treatment of physically disabled and amputee. In case of hospital & pharmacy automation, IV robots and robotic-dispensing machines are the most advanced and widely used systems, which help to avoid human errors during medication dispensing. Furthermore, it reduces the annual hospital cost and medication-associated infections.

Intuitive Surgical Inc., Blue Belt Technologies Ltd., Think Surgical Inc., Hansen Medical, Inc., MAKO Surgical Corp., Renishaw plc., Stanmore Implants Worldwide, Ltd., and Mazor Robotics Ltd., ReWalk Robotics, Smith & Nephew, Ekso Bionics, Hocoma AG, Titan Medical Inc., and Hitachi Medical Systems.

The medical robotics and computer-assisted market was evaluated at $8.9 billion in 2015, and is estimated to reach $20.5 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 12.1% from 2016 to 2022. The increasing need for automation in the healthcare sector and growing demand for minimally invasive or non-invasive surgeries are the major factors that drive the market. In addition, a rise in incidence of cancer and paralysis, and rise in amputee population are likely to boost the adoption of medical robotics and computer-assisted surgical systems. Currently, many large-scale hospitals in developed and developing economies favor advanced robotic surgical and medication-dispensing systems, owing to the reduction of labor cost and less post-surgical complications, which ultimately drive the market growth. On the other hand, high cost associated with surgical and rehabilitation robots, and accidental death/injuries because of broken instruments and system errors are likely to hinder the growth.

The report segments the market across four distinct categories: surgical robotics, rehabilitation robotics, non-invasive radiosurgery robots, and hospital & pharmacy robots. The surgical robotics market is segmented on the basis of component, indication, and geography. The component market is further divided into systems, accessories, and services, whereas the indication market is further segmented into gynecology surgery, urology surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurology surgery, general surgery, and other surgeries. The rehabilitation robotics market is further categorized into component, type, and geography. The component market is bifurcated into products and services, whereas the type market into prosthetics, orthotics, and exoskeleton. Furthermore, the non-invasive radiosurgery market is segmented based on component and geography. The component market is segmented into products and services. The hospital and pharmacy robotics market is categorized into IV robots and medication-dispensing robots. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The country-wise analysis for each region has been incorporated separately.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Medical Robotics and Computer – Assisted Surgery Market Size

2.2 Medical Robotics and Computer – Assisted Surgery Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Medical Robotics and Computer – Assisted Surgery Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Medical Robotics and Computer – Assisted Surgery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Medical Robotics and Computer – Assisted Surgery Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Medical Robotics and Computer – Assisted Surgery Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Medical Robotics and Computer – Assisted Surgery Sales by Product

4.2 Global Medical Robotics and Computer – Assisted Surgery Revenue by Product

4.3 Medical Robotics and Computer – Assisted Surgery Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Medical Robotics and Computer – Assisted Surgery Breakdown Data by End User

