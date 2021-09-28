mHealth Market Estimated to Reach $58.8 billion by the end of 2020 at a CAGR of 32.3%

The report on “MHealth Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Mhealth means providing medical and healthcare service with the use of mobile phones. At present, mobile penetration is more than 100% in developed nations market and it is quickly expanding in developing markets, for example Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. Additionally, rising use of cell phones, alongside 3g and 4g systems, would further increase the use of cell phones in most segments, particularly in healthcare sector. Besides, shift from Hospitals to personal care system is rising, as Mobile Healthcare systems are giving consistent care and seamless support to the patients regardless of their areas. On top of that, introduction of advanced medical gadgets is making it simpler for healthcare service providers to serve patients successfully and at less cost.

The report forecasts global mHealth market to reach $58.8 billion by the end of 2020 at a CAGR of 32.3% between 2013 and 2020.

Medical gadgets are proficient at providing sufficient and precise recording of biomedical indicators, for example, respiratory parameters, glucose dissection, electrocardiogram (ECG) recordings and blood pressure estimations, regardless of the area. Hence, factors such as transportability, convenience and customization, mechanization, and high efficiency in curing chronic diseases are used by mHelath market players to distinguish their products. Growing mobile networks, and increasing cell phone subscribers are contributing towards the increasing adoption of Smartphones. This would further boost the mHealth market. However, higher healthcare costs would restrain the growth of this market. Also, due to lack of quality in mHealth services, developed nations faces a stiff challenge. Further, many developing countries are still struggling to provide even the required healthcare services due to.

Report segments the global Mhealth market on the basis of devices, services, stakeholders, and therapeutic areas. Mhealth device market would be dominated by Blood Glucose Meters, device market and cardiac monitoring devices in a descending order during the analysis period. Further, the report states that 95% of the sale would be by channel distribution.

The geographical analysis provided by the report states that North America is leading the global Mhealth market. However, the report predicts that Europe and Asia Pacific would surpass North America to lead the market with a share of 28% during the forecast period.

