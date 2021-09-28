MHealth Services Market Report To Impressive Growth, Production, Sales Area, Gross Margin, Revenue Analysis Free Sample Report Forecast 2025

MHealth Services Market – 2019

Report Description:

mHealth service propagation involves collective efforts by network service providers, application developers, healthcare service providers, device manufacturers, and smartphone manufacturers, among other participants involved across the supply chain. Considering the strict regulatory requirements and active role played by regulatory bodies in driving awareness and market penetration of social welfare activities, governments also become an integral part of any such delivery model planned for mHealth services.

mHealth, a fast growing technology-driven service, is expected to change the way health services are delivered worldwide. It involves delivery of healthcare related services to end-users by medium of mobile phones (smartphones). Rising incidences of chronic diseases have elevated the need for accessibility of quality and low cost healthcare services for the masses.

In 2018, the global mHealth Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global mHealth Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the mHealth Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T Inc.

Apple Inc.

AirStrip Technologies LP.

Alcatel-Lucent Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Diversinet Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

SoftServe Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Vodafone Group Plc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solutions For Patients

Healthcare System Strengthening

Market segment by Application, split into

General Healthcare And Fitness

Medication Information

Remote Monitoring, Collaboration and Consultancy

Healthcare Management

Health Data and Record Access

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global mHealth Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Solutions For Patients

1.4.3 Healthcare System Strengthening

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global mHealth Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 General Healthcare And Fitness

1.5.3 Medication Information

1.5.4 Remote Monitoring, Collaboration and Consultancy

1.5.5 Healthcare Management

1.5.6 Health Data and Record Access

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 mHealth Services Market Size

2.2 mHealth Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 mHealth Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 mHealth Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 mHealth Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global mHealth Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global mHealth Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global mHealth Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 mHealth Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players mHealth Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into mHealth Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AT&T Inc.

12.1.1 AT&T Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 mHealth Services Introduction

12.1.4 AT&T Inc. Revenue in mHealth Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 AT&T Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Apple Inc.

12.2.1 Apple Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 mHealth Services Introduction

12.2.4 Apple Inc. Revenue in mHealth Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Apple Inc. Recent Development

12.3 AirStrip Technologies LP.

12.3.1 AirStrip Technologies LP. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 mHealth Services Introduction

12.3.4 AirStrip Technologies LP. Revenue in mHealth Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 AirStrip Technologies LP. Recent Development

12.4 Alcatel-Lucent Corporation

12.4.1 Alcatel-Lucent Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 mHealth Services Introduction

12.4.4 Alcatel-Lucent Corporation Revenue in mHealth Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Alcatel-Lucent Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Cerner Corporation

12.5.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 mHealth Services Introduction

12.5.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in mHealth Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Diversinet Corporation

12.6.1 Diversinet Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 mHealth Services Introduction

12.6.4 Diversinet Corporation Revenue in mHealth Services Business (2014-2019)

Continued …

