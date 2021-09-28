Mobile AI (Artificial Intelligence) Market emerging trends and Growth prospect 2018-2025

Mobile AI (Artificial Intelligence) has formed a huge impact on human interaction with devices and machines, in numerous industries such as the advertisement, travel, utility, telecom and machinery industry. The key factors propelling the adoption of mobile AI are increasing demand for AI-capable processors in mobile devices, the increasing number of AI applications and the upsurge of cognitive computing. Further, rising demand for edge computing in IoT and devoted low-cost AI chips for vision and camera applications in mobile devices are anticipated to provide growth opportunities over the next few years. However, the limited number of AI experts and premium pricing of AI processors are the factors restraining the growth of mobile AI market.

Some of the key players influencing the mobile AI market are NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Apple Inc., HiSilicon Technologies Co., Ltd. (A Huawei Company), Alphabet, Inc. (Google), MediaTek Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global mobile AI market based on technology node and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall mobile AI market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

