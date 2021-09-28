Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market Poised to Incur Steadfast Growth during 2019-2023

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Mobile backend as a service (MBaaS), also known as “backend as a service” (BaaS), is a model for providing web app and mobile app developers with a way to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs exposed by back end applications while also providing features such as user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. These services are provided via the use of custom software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs).

The global Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market will reach Volume Million USD in 2017 and CAGR xx% 2011-2017. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Android

iOS

Others

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Kony

Kinvey

Anypresence

Appcelerator

Built.Io

KII Corporation

Cloudmine

Parse

Feedhenry

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Data and application integration

Identity and access management

Usage analytics

Support and maintenance Service

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Some Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Industry Overview

1.1 Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS)

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

Chapter Two: Industry Environment

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

Chapter Three: Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market by Type

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Android

3.1.2 iOS

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

Chapter Four: Major Companies List

4.1 IBM Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Oracle Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Microsoft Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 Kony (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Kinvey (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Anypresence (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Appcelerator (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Built.Io (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 KII Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Cloudmine (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Parse (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 Feedhenry (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

