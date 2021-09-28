Network-attached Storage 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025
Network-attached Storage Market 2019
In 2018, the global Network-attached Storage market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Network-attached Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network-attached Storage development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Dell
Buffalo
EMC Corporation
Hewlett-Packard
IBM Corporation
Hitachi Data Systems Corporation
NetApp
LSI Corporation
Overland Storage
NetGear
Panasas
SGI Corporation
Seagate Technology
Synology
QNAP Systems
ZyXEL Communications Corporation
ASUSTOR
Drobo
Thecus Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial Sector
IT
Data Processing Component
Government and Defense
Cloud Processing Component
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…..
