Online Payment Gateway Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities-2018 to 2023

Global Online Payment Gateway Market Research Report, by Type (Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways, Local Bank Integrates, Platform-Based Payment Gateway Solution, Others), Application (Micro and Small Enterprises, Large Enterprises, Mid-Size Enterprises) – Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

Present day customers can bridle the intensity of the internet to make consistent exchanges. Nationalized and private banks have chosen to profit by this pattern and presented their very own mode for making monetary exchanges a piecemeal for clients. Online payment gateways are the merchant services which go about as a mediator for handling the exchanges among clients and online destinations with a protected scrambled encrypted handshake. The expanding tendency of clients towards cashless and cardless installments is relied upon to drive the market development. The infiltration of cell phones into purchaser ways of life has incited the requirement for online payment applications and hopes to reinforce market request amid the estimated time frame. However, security concerns with respect to installment can be an obstacle for the market. The global online payment gateway market is projected to expand at a rate of 12.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Request For Free Sample-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082830

Market segmentation

The Global Online Payment Gateway Market is segmented on the basis of its type, application, and regional demand. Based on its type, the online payment gateways market is segmented into pro/self-hosted payment gateways, platform-based gateway solution, local bank integrates, and others. On the basis of its applications, the market is classified into mid-size enterprises, micro & small enterprises, and large enterprises.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Online Payment Gateway Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Visa, Inc. (U.S.), CCBill, LLC (U.S.), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Naspers Ltd. (South Africa), Worldpay, Inc. (U.S.), Global Payments, Inc. (US), First Data Corp. (U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (China), 2Checkout.com, Inc. (U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the Global Online Payment Gateway Market.

Request for customization-https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10082830

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing digital payment transactions in E-commerce and M-commerce

4.2.2 Need for user-friendly methods for online payments and reservations

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 Security concerns regarding online payment

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Growing use of smartphones for online payments

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Payment Platform Developers

5.1.2 System Integrators

5.1.3 Service Providers

5.1.4 End-Users

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609