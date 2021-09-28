PA6/ PA66 Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies for Forecast 2025
Global PA6/ PA66 Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.
Nylon 6 processes at a lower temperature and has a lower mold shrinkage. The material itself is lightweight, has a lustrous finish, and is ideal for applications in which toughness, impact resistance. Nylon 66 has a higher melting point, making it suitable for higher temperature applications.
Nylon is a great option for metal replacement. The automotive industry relies on it, especially in under-hood components, to improve fuel efficiency, increase design freedom and reduce costs.
The global PA6/PA66 market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on PA6/PA66 volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PA6/PA66 market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Dupont
Solvay Rhodia
Ascend
Clariant
DSM
Hyosung
Toyobo
Toray
Kolon
Safety Components
HMT
Takata
Porcher
UTT
Milliken
Pentagon Plastics
Bada Hispanaplast
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Standard PA6/PA66
Reinforced PA6/PA66
Segment by Application
Automotive Industry
Electronics & Electrical
Packaging Industry
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: PA6/PA66 Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global PA6/PA66 Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global PA6/PA66 Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global PA6/PA66 Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global PA6/PA66 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global PA6/PA66 Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in PA6/PA66 Business
Chapter Eight: PA6/PA66 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global PA6/PA66 Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
