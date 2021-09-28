PESTLE Insights: Macroeconomic Outlook Market Report In Portugal Industry

Wholesale, retail and hotels contributed 20.2% to the gross value added (GVA) in 2016, followed by mining, manufacturing and utilities (18.5%) and financial intermediation, real estate and business activities (17.2%). In nominal terms, the three sectors are expected to grow by 3.4%, 2.4% and 4.2% respectively in 2017.

Northern Portugal and the Lisbon region together contribute 65.3% to total GDP and account for 62.1% of the total population.

– The overall PSI20 index exhibits an upward trend over last one year. As of March 14, 2018, PSI20 index stood at 5420 as compared to 4,580.5 on March 14, 2017

– As per World Bank’s logistics performance index (LPI), transport and logistic infrastructure in Portugal has deteriorated over the last two years with decline in rank from 26th in 2014 to 36th out of 160 countries in 2016.

– Inward FDI inflows to Portugal slows down in 2016.

