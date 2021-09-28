PESTLE Insights: Macroeconomic Outlook Report Market Outlook In Slovakia

Mining, manufacturing and utilities contributed 26.6% to the gross value added (GVA) in 2017, followed by financial intermediation, real estate and business activities (19.2%) and other services (18.1%). In nominal terms, the three sectors are expected to grow by 4.5%, 4.9% and 6.4% respectively in 2018.

The regions of Bratislava and western Slovakia contributed 59.5% to the country’s GDP and comprised 45.5% of the Slovakia’s population.

– The overall SAX index exhibits an upward trend over the last one year. As of March 29 2018, SAX index stood at 329.5 as compared to 305.38 on March 29, 2017

– Slovakia received majority of FDI in the vehicle manufacturing sector in 2016

– The government of Slovakia aims to invest €4.7 bn(US$6.2 bn) by 2020 in major transport projects such as construction of motorways and expressways, and modernization of railways.

