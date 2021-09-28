Regenerative Medicines Market Global Potential Growth, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players 2022

The report on “Regenerative Medicines Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Regenerative medicines have the unique ability to repair, replace and regenerate tissues and organs, affected due to some injury, disease or due to natural aging process. These medicines are capable of restoring the functionality of cells and tissues. These medicines find applicability in wide range of degenerative disorders including dermatology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular and orthopedic applications. Researchers are engaged in developing technologies based on biologics, genes, somatic as well as stem cells.

The factors driving growth of this market include advancements in stem cell therapy, significance of nanotechnology and increasing incidences of degenerative diseases. Stem cells have unique ability of proliferation and differentiation. These cells can differentiate into any cell lineage.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Shire Pharmaceuticals, Advanced Cell Technology, Genzyme, Athersys Inc., Kinetic Concepts, Inc., NuVasive, Stem Cells, Inc., Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., Cytomedix Inc. and Mesoblast Ltd.

Presently, majority of treatments available for degenerative or life-threatening diseases do not provide a cure or are palliative. Several others just postpone the progress of the disease. In contrary, regenerative medicines have the capability to replace or regenerate the tissues and organs suffering from injury or disease. These medicines find application in wide range of degenerative disorders and has proven to be efficient in many of the applications. Therefore, in-depth study of this market would provide an overall understanding of the market along with the growth opportunities in this field. The insights on applicable technologies and geographies would help the stakeholders in formulating strategic decisions.

On the basis of technology used, this market is segmented into small molecules & biologics, gene therapy and cell therapy. The small molecules and biologics segment have the largest contribution among all other technologies used for creating regenerative products. This is due to their efficiency in penetrating to internal membranes of the internal organs. However, gene therapies are expected to be the fastest emerging technology, growing at a CAGR of 28.6% during 2014-2020. The key reason for the growth of this technology can be attributed to the tremendous potential of gene therapy in minimizing immune rejections, which commonly occur after transplantations.

On the basis of geography, this market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Currently, North America dominates the global market due to heavy investment in development of regenerative products as well as more number of commercialized products. However, the growing focus on research and development in Japan and South Korea makes Asia-Pacific the fastest growing region at a CAGR of 30.9% during 2014-2020.

