Residential Washing Machines Market 2019-2025, by Samsung Group, LG Electronics, Siemens AG, Haier Group Corporation, AB Electrolux, Whirlpool
Global Residential Washing Machines Market valued approximately USD 36.6 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Residential Washing Machines Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Residential washing machines are widely used home appliances for washing laundry, as they save time and energy. A washing machine operates by spinning the laundry at high speed, thereby generating centrifugal force that removes water from the laundry along with dirt. Rapid urbanization, increasing availability of electricity and rise in per capita income are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, technological enhancements and product innovations is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, rising adoption of online laundry services and presence of laundry shops are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of Global Residential Washing Machines Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising standard of living and rise number of working population in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the global Residential Washing Machines market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising government initiatives and increasing disposable income in the region.
The major market player included in this report are:
Samsung Group
LG Electronics Inc.
Siemens AG
Haier Group Corporation
AB Electrolux
Whirlpool Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Miele and Cie. KG
Panasonic Corporation
GE Appliances
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Fully Automatic
Semi-Automatic
Dryer
By Application:
Below 6 Kg
Between 6 and 8Kg
8 Kg and Above
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
