Restaurant POS Software Market in Industry: Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2019 – 2024
Global “Restaurant POS Software Market Report” available at Analytical Research Cognizance. This report contains detailed information on clientele, applications and contact information.
Restaurant POS Software includes table reservation, material management, kitchen display system, helpful in the Restaurant Management.
Scope of the Report:
In the past few years, there were start-up players entered the Restaurant POS Software market, got lost of investment and increased fast; like Toast, TouchBistro and ShopKeep etc. the top investors include T. Rowe Price, Generation Investment Management, Lead Edge Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, JP Morgan Chase & Co., OMERS Ventures, Napier Park Global Capital, Recruit Co., Ltd, Activant Capital and Thayer Street Partners.
The global Restaurant POS Software market is valued at 930 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1450 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Restaurant POS Software.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Restaurant POS Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Restaurant POS Software market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Aloha POS/NCR
Shift4 Payments
Heartland Payment Systems
Oracle Hospitality
PAR (Brink POS and PixelPoint)
Toast POS
ShopKeep
Clover Network, Inc.
Focus POS
TouchBistro
AccuPOS
Revel Systems
EZee Technosys
SilverWare POS
BIM POS
FoodZaps Technology
SoftTouch
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
DOS System
Linux System
UNIX System
Windows System
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
FSR (Full Service Restaurant)
QSR (Quick Service Restaurant)
Others
