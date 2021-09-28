Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 99 with table and figures in it.

Security as a service (SECaaS) is a business model in which a service provider integrates their security services into a corporate infrastructure on a subscription basis more cost effectively than most individuals or corporations can provide on their own, when total cost of ownership is considered.

North America is expected to have the largest market share and would dominate the Security as a service market during the forecast period. The market in APAC offers potential growth opportunities for the market and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC and MEA markets are investing heavily on SECaaS solutions to increase their security infrastructure in order to tackle cyber-attacks. The region is also increasingly outsourcing its network infrastructure security as it may not be in a position to handle complex and multiple cyber threats.

This report studies the Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Security as a Service (SECaaS) market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global Security as a Service (SECaaS) market size was 3730 million US$ and it is expected to reach 19100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 22.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Global Security as a Service (SECaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Security as a Service (SECaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Symantec

McAfee

Trend Micro

Cisco

Fortinet

Panda Security

Ciphercloud

Zscaler

Alert Logic

Radware

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Email Encryption

SIEM

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Endpoint Protection

Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS)

DLP

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Oil and Gas

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Security as a Service (SECaaS) report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Security as a Service (SECaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Security as a Service (SECaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Security as a Service (SECaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Industry Analysis

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS, gyroscope, compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

