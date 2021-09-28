Smart Meters Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – Top Companies Landis+Gyr, Aclara Technologies, Wasion Group Holdings, Jiangsu Linyang Energy, Elster Group SE and Rogers Communications

Worldwide Smart Meters Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Smart Meters Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Smart Meters Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Smart Meters Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Smart Meters players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Smart meters are the electronic devices used for recording the consumption and communicating it to the supplier for billing and recording. Smart meters are capable of measuring the consumption more accurately and with the least delay. The smart meters help to use the resources more efficiently. The demand for smart meters is proliferating due to increasing awareness of the conservation of natural resources.

The smart meters providers are focusing on the development of more efficient solutions to gain a strong market position and attract more customers. Various industries are adopting smart me6ers in order to use the resources efficiently. The strong regulations on usage of natural resources are aiding for the growth of this market whereas lack of investments and infrastructure is slowing down the growth of this market.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Landis+Gyr Inc

2. Aclara Technologies Llc

3. Wasion Group Holdings

4. Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd

5. Elster Group SE

6. Rogers Communications

7. Kamstrup A/S

8. Hexing Electric Company Ltd

9. Holley Metering Limited

10. Sensus USA Inc

Smart Meters Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Smart Meters Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

