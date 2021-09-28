Smart Pills Technology Market Outlook for Major Applications/End Users, Consumption, Share and Growth Rate to 2020 – Proteus Digital Health, CapsoVision, Given Imaging, Olympus

The report on “Smart Pills Technology Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Smart pill technology is a revolutionary technological innovation that has reduced the gap between healthcare and digital technology. Smart pills are basically medical devices and small embedded electronic appliances such as sensors, cameras and trackers. This electronic device can be easily swallowed and provides complete evaluation of the gastrointestinal tract (GIT). The emergence of these healthcare-cum-technology devices has addressed the soaring need of better diagnostics and monitoring. It has outperformed the conventional GI monitoring endoscopy with more convenient smart pill technology, which has now become the standard non-invasive diagnosis technique for motility disorders. Moreover, it helps physicians in real-time patient monitoring through remote controlling options.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Proteus Digital Health, CapsoVision, Inc., Given Imaging, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Group Co. Ltd, and IntroMedic Co. Ltd

The global smart pills technology market is expected to register a substantial growth in the future, owing to the increased prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases (such as motility disorders, colon cancer, obscure gastrointestinal bleeding and Crohns disease), sedentary lifestyle and high patient compliance on account of minimally invasive techniques. The advent of novel technologies such as catheter-less pH monitoring and wireless capsule based GI monitoring would foster an accelerated market growth. Collaborations between research institutions and companies, licensing agreements & partnerships amongst companies and augmented R&D investment on smart pills are some of the other factors boosting the market growth. Despite several advantages, factors such as high costs, limited technical know-how and low patient confidence are likely to restrain the growth of the market.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global smart pills market

In-depth analysis has been done in this report by constructing market estimations for the key market segments for the period of 20142020

Geographically, the smart pills technology market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA

Exhaustive analysis is done for the market by application such as diagnosis and monitoring

The studies evaluating competitive landscape and value chain have been taken into account in this report to help in understanding the competitive environment across the geographies

Detailed SWOT analysis of the key market players is provided to illustrate the adopted business strategies

The report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on

