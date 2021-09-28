Space Mining Market Foreseen to Witness Striking Development with Top Industry Players

Space mining also known as asteroid mining is a process that is involved in exploitation of raw materials from asteroids and other minor planets, as well as near-Earth objects.The key factors propelling the growth of space mining are increasing government initiatives and investments to frame regulations for asteroid mining and impending and ongoing space mining missions. Further, government initiatives resulting in rising number of start-ups and adoption of In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) practice in space exploration are anticipated to provide growth opportunities over the next few years. However, high costs allied with asteroid mining and huge environmental risks due to mining activities are some of the restraints that are hindering the market to grow.

Some of the key players influencing the Space mining market are Deep Space Industries, Inc., Planetary Resources, Inc., Moon Express, iSpace, Asteroid Mining Corporation, Shackleton Energy Company, Kleos Space S.A., TransAstra Corporation, SpaceFab.US and National Aeronautics and Space Administration among others.

The report aims to provide an overview of global space mining market with detailed market segmentation by phase, type of asteroid, application and geography. On the basis of Phase the market is segmented into Spacecraft Design, Launch and Operation. On the basis of Type of Asteroid the market is categorized into C-Type, M-Type, S-Type. Lastly based on Application the market is segmented into Construction, Fuel and Others

It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall space mining market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Introduction Key Takeaways Space Mining Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Space Mining Market Analysis- Global Analysis Space Mining Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 –Phase Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Type Of Asteroid Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Space Mining Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

