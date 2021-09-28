Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market 2019

The global Sports Nutrition Ingredients market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sports Nutrition Ingredients market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Sports Nutrition Ingredients in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sports Nutrition Ingredients in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sports Nutrition Ingredients market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sports Nutrition Ingredients market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Arla Food

Roquette

Lonza Group

AMCO Proteins

Kerry Group

Lactalis Ingredients

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Naturex

Agropur Ingredients

Milk Specialties

Kemin Industries

Sabinsa Corporation

Davisco

Ajinomoto Group

Rousselot

International Dehydrated Foods

Tiancheng International

ABH Pharma

Nexira

Glabnia Nutritionals

Market size by Product

Proteins

Carbohydrates

Vitamins and Minerals

Others

Market size by End User

Bodybuilders

Pro/Amateur Athletes

Recreational Users

Lifestyle Users

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

