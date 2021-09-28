Sterilization Equipment Market Research Analysis is Suspected to Grow at a CAGR of 7% During Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Sterilization equipment are necessary to maintain the sterile conditions during research activities, manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and during medical procedures. The increasing geriatric population, a growing number of surgical procedures and increasing research and development activities in the healthcare sector are the major factors driving the growth of the global sterilization equipment market. Additionally, increasing R&D spending and aggressive strategies adopted by the top players, such as new product launches, are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in August 2018, Cantel Medical announced the acquisition of Stericycle’s Controlled Environmental Solutions Business for USD 17 million, it is a leading provider of testing and certification, environmental monitoring and decontamination services for clean rooms, and other services related to regulatory compliance and quality control.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global sterilization equipment market are

3M

STERIS plc.

Getinge AB

Sotera Health

Advanced Sterilization Products (Division of Ethicon)

Belimed, Anderson Products

Boekel Scientific

Celitron Medical

Technologies Kft.

Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A.

Cantel Medical.

LTE Scientific

Merck & Co.

Midmark Corporation

MMM Group

TSO3 INC.

SAKURA SI CO

Segmentation

The global sterilization equipment market has been segmented on the basis of product, technology, and end-user.

On the basis of product, the market has been classified as heat sterilization, low-temperature sterilization, filtration sterilization, ionizing radiation sterilization.

The technology segment has been divided into steam, forced convention, vacuum, gravity, and natural convection.

The market, by end–user, has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, food & beverage industry, medical device companies, and other end–users.

Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global sterilization equipment market during the forecast period owing to the increasingly strict sterility guidelines, increase in the number of surgical procedures due to rising geriatric population, the presence of a well-established healthcare system and adoption of highly advanced technology. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to the increasing government expenditure on healthcare and increasing research activities in the life sciences sector, and the growing number of road accidents in Europe. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period owing to the increasing geriatric population in the region, increasing number of hospitals in Asia, and favorable government initiatives for healthcare facilities. The Sterilization Equipment Market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global sterilization equipment market.

