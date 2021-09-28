Strontium Market to 2027 – Basstech International, Canteras Industriales, S.L., Chemalloy, Joyieng Chemical Limited

Strontium is an alkaline earth metal with high chemical reactivity. It has properties similar to those of calcium and barium. Unlike natural strontium which is stable, the synthetic isotope is radioactive and is a dangerous component of nuclear fallout. Because of its similarity with calcium, strontium is incorporated in bones. Strontium aluminate is used in glow in the dark toys because it is biologically and chemically inert. Strontium carbonates and other strontium salts are used in fireworks, which consumes about five percent of the world’s production. It is shown to reduce the vertebral fractures significantly in osteoporotic women.

One of the key drivers associated with the growth of strontium market is its use in the dental industry to prepare tooth sensitive paste. It is also used in preventing tooth decay, which generates ample opportunities for the strontium market size in the forecast period. Besides, strontium ranelate is registered as a prescription drug in many countries to reduce the risk of vertebral and hip fractures. It can increase bone formation and prevent bone loss when used in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. This form of strontium is also used in killing cancer cells and is expected to bring new opportunities for the product market share in the medical and dental industry over the forecast period. The high cost associated with strontium may hamper the strontium market growth globally.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Basstech International

Canteras Industriales, S.L.

Chemalloy

Joyieng Chemical Limited

Noah Technologies Corporation

Pro Chem, Inc.

QUÍMICA DEL ESTRONCIO, S. A.

Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Shenzhou Jiaxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

The global strontium market is segmented by product and application. With respect to the product, the strontium market is sub-segmented as strontium carbonate, strontium sulfate, strontium nitrate, and others. While, on the basis of application, the strontium market is segmented into electrical & electronics, pyrotechnic, medical & dental, personal care, paints & coatings, and others.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Strontium market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Strontium market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Strontium market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

This market research report administers a broad view of the Strontium market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Strontium market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Strontium market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Strontium market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Strontium market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Strontium market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.