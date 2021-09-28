Supply Chain Management Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025
Supply Chain Management Market 2019
Supply Chain Management involves the movement and storage of raw materials, of work-in-process inventory, and of finished goods from point of origin to point of consumption. Interconnected or interlinked networks, channels and node businesses combine in the provision of products and services required by end customers in a supply chain.
In 2018, the global Supply Chain Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Supply Chain Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supply Chain Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Oracle
SAP
Mckesson
Tecsys
Infor
Manhattan Associates
JDA Software Group
Cerner
Jump Technologies
Logitag Systems
Ormed
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise Deployment
Cloud Deployment
Market segment by Application, split into
Transportation & Logistics
Food & Beverages
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail & Consumer Goods
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…..
