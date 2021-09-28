The Global Tactical Communications Market 2019-2028

Global Tactical Communications Market 2018-2028 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for tactical communication, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Key Leading Companies Mentioned:

General Dynamics

Elbit Systems

Rockwell Collins

Thales

Harris Corporation

DRS Technologies

Barrett Communications

The changing warfare scenario from conventional to asymmetric warfare has compelled the militaries to emphasize on tactical communications significantly. Factors such as coordination with allies, situational awareness of warfighters, constant information relay with the base stations and associated platform echelons demand for improved communication systems. The major military forces are in quest to improve the communications network for their armed forces and uplift their military capabilities along with combat effectiveness. Moreover the regular advancements in C4ISR technologies have heightened the demand for network based communication solutions across all military platforms to ensure jam resistant multi-channel responses during missions

Scope

– The global tactical communications market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.74% to cumulatively value US$151.1 billion over the forecast period.

– The market consists of five categories: airborne, naval, man-portable, vehicular and stationary.

– The market is expected to be dominated by man-portable segment, which will account for 38.5% of the overall revenue.

– The global tactical communications market will be lead by Asia Pacific region with a revenue share of 35.2%.

