The Internet of Things in Tourism Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Imagine a world where an airplane can detect a fault in one of its engines in mid-flight and radio ahead to order spare parts without any pilot intervention. Or where your fridge can detect you are running out of milk and order it while you are asleep. Or where your home thermostat automatically lowers the temperature when you leave the house and raises it the moment you return. The “Internet of Things” (IoT) refers to a world where various devices are connected to the internet with a view to automating more of our lives, saving energy, making industrial processes run more efficiently, etc.

We are still early in this technology cycle. As yet, there are no common standards, so it is difficult to predict any long-term winners and losers. However, executives need to understand the IoT because it will soon morph into a mega-theme. Inside, our analysis offers a framework in which to look at IoT, summarizes the important trends, and identifies the key players.

Scope

– This report focuses on how the internet of things (IoT) will impact the tourism industry.

– It discusses the importance and benefits of deploying IoT to improve the tourism sector.

– It summarizes the important trends, and identifies the key players in the sector.

Reasons to buy

– The report highlights the big players in IoT and where do they sit in the value chain.

– It looks at technology trends within the IoT value chain as well as trends showing how the IoT is being implemented across the global tourism sector.

– It provides an overview of the IoT value chain, categorised across four layers – devices, connectivity, data, and apps.

– It offers an industry analysis, discussing the broad market segments that of connected cars, automated homes, industrial internet, wearable technology, smart metering, and connected stores.

– It analyses the impact of IoT on tourism through case studies and key recommendations for tourism companies and IT vendors.

– The report also provides a technology briefing, analysing the six big IoT market segments and the kind of products that might emerge and the companies that might make them.

Companies Mentioned

