Tortilla Chips Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global tortilla chips market to grow at a CAGR of 7.42% during the period 2017-2021.

Tortilla chips is a Mexican snack food, which is typically made from corn tortillas. However, since the last decade or so, tortilla chips are also being made from ingredients like wheat tortilla and tapioca. They form one of the most popular savory snack food products after potato chips and crisps in various parts of the world. Tortilla chips are usually made from yellow corn. However, they can also be made from white, blue, or red corn. Totopos and tostadas are the other names given to the tortilla chips in Mexican language. PepsiCo’s Frito Lay occupies a leading position in the global tortilla chips market with its highly popular brands like Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tortilla chips market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail sales of the important vendors in the tortilla chips market and the market share of various brands operating in different geographical regions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Tortilla Chips Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• GRUMA

• Grupo Bimbo

• PepsiCo

• Truco Enterprises

Other prominent vendors

• Amplify Snack Brands

• Arca Continental

• Fireworks Foods

• Greendot Health Foods

• Hain Celestial

• Intersnack Group

• Kellogg

• Mexican Corn Products

Market driver

• Launch of an increasing number of products containing innovative flavors

Market challenge

• Fluctuations in corn prices

Market trend

• Growing popularity of organic and non-GMO ingredients-based tortillas and tortilla chips products

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Market overview

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market size and forecast

• Global savory snacks market

• Global tortilla chips market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Segmentation by product type

• Segmentation of tortilla chips market by product type

• Global masa flour and industrial corn flour-based tortilla chips market

• Global wheat flour and other ingredients-based tortilla chips market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Segmentation of tortilla chips market by geography

• Tortilla chips market in the Americas

• Tortilla chips market in EMEA

• Tortilla chips market in APAC

PART 08: Key leading countries

• Tortilla chips market in the US

• Tortilla chips market in Mexico

• Tortilla chips market in the UK

• Tortilla chips market in Germany

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Growing popularity of organic and non-GMO ingredients-based tortillas and tortilla chips products

• Wider accessibility to consumers through online retailing

• Rise in marketing and promotional campaigns by savory snack manufacturers

• Rising demand for healthy snack foods

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• GRUMA

• Grupo Bimbo

• PepsiCo

• Truco Enterprises

• Other prominent vendors

Continued…….

