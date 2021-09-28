United States Retail Savings and Investments Market 2019 Analysis Of Key Companies: Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Company

Retail Savings And Investments in the United States Market industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market value 2013-17 and forecast to 2022. The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Leading Companies Mentioned:

Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Company

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the United States retail savings & investments market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

Key highlights

– The retail savings and investments market covers four non-life retail savings and investment products segments: deposits, mutual funds, direct investment in equity, and direct investment in bonds.

– The US retail savings & investments market had total investments of $43,300.3bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% between 2013 and 2017.

– The equities segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2017, with total investments of $17,877.3bn, equivalent to 41.3% of the market’s overall value.

– Gross national savings has declined slightly and household debt increased during 2016 despite wage growth. The value of the credit card market rose 7.3% during 2017, casting doubt on the propensity for younger generations to save money or to invest.

